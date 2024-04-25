Kenya has granted approval for the allocation of 10 acres of prime land and USD 2 million for the establishment of the Eastern Africa Regional Coordinating Centre (EA-RCC).

Health Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha S. Wafula announced this during the 2nd Africa CDC Eastern Africa Regional Ministerial Steering Committee (ReSCO) meeting in Nairobi today.

The centre, to be located in Nairobi, will coordinate Africa CDC partnerships and activities in the 14 Member States of the Eastern Africa region, while also strengthening surveillance, laboratory systems, and public health communications.

Kenya remains committed to enhancing its capacity to detect and respond swiftly to disease threats and outbreaks, aligning with CDC's mission.

The RCCs function as hubs for Africa CDC surveillance, preparedness, and emergency response activities, coordinating regional public health initiatives by Member States.

Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director-General of Africa-CDC, commended Kenya's efforts towards achieving Universal Health Coverage and community health during the meeting.