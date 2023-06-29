40 Elite Male and Female Players From 17 Countries Will Participate in Skill Development, Leadership Programming and Competitions from July 12-16 in Conjunction with WNBA All-Star and NBA Summer League (https://www.NBA.com); Global Basketball Showcase for Next Generation of Elite Players Highlighted by Exhibition Games on July 15 at Cox Pavilion.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) today announced that the Jr. NBA Showcase presented by Nike, a global youth basketball event featuring 40 elite 13- and 14-year-old players from 17 countries, will take place in Las Vegas from July 12-16, 2023. The multi-day basketball and leadership development event, which will coincide with AT&T WNBA All-Star 2023 and NBA 2K24 Summer League 2023, will be highlighted by exhibition games taking place on Saturday, July 15 at Cox Pavilion.

Throughout the week, Jr. NBA Showcase participants will take part in skill development workouts, team practices and exhibition games against and alongside their peers from around the world. The youth players will also have the opportunity to showcase their talent during the Jr. NBA Showcase Skills Competition presented by Gatorade on Friday, July 14 which will feature three-point, dunk and skills contests, hosted on the AT&T WNBA All-Star court.

Additionally, participants will lead a youth basketball clinic as part of the event’s NBA Cares activities, take part in life skills and leadership development programming under the guidance of current and former NBA, WNBA and NBA G League players and coaches, and experience the excitement of the WNBA and NBA by attending events and games as part of AT&T WNBA All-Star Weekend and NBA 2K24 Summer League.

“The Jr. NBA Showcase will provide a platform for elite players from around the world to further develop as players and leaders, showcase their potential and create lifelong memories at what will be the epicenter of basketball in Las Vegas this summer,” said NBA Senior Vice President, Head of Youth Basketball Development David Krichavsky. “Together with Nike, the NBA and WNBA are committed to improving the youth basketball experience at all levels of the game, and the Jr. NBA Showcase provides an opportunity to help prepare standout 13- and 14-year-old players for the next step in their basketball journeys.”

The NBA’s basketball development efforts include a grassroots to elite system that provides age- and stage-appropriate programming to help players develop safely and effectively at all levels. The Jr. NBA Showcase adds a unique layer to the league’s existing efforts to provide development opportunities for middle school and rising high-school-age athletes.

In addition to NIKE, AT&T, Gatorade, and Wilson are among the roster of world-class partners that will support the Jr. NBA Showcase and enhance the experience for participating players and coaches.

The Jr. NBA Showcase exhibition games will stream live on the NBA App and air on NBA TV at a later date.

Below is a complete list of players participating in the Jr. NBA Showcase (rosters subject to change):

INTERNATIONAL BOYS ROSTER

Name Home Country Wael Aguenaou Marrakesh, Morocco Emmanuel Ahamefule London, England Nicolas Alejandro Gonzalez Martin Montevideo, Uruguay Petar Bjelica Belgrade, Serbia Lun Jarc Ljubljana, Slovenia Nate Langmaid Melbourne, Australia Kaito Nakamura Hyogo, Japan Joel Ntale Kabugi Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo Saul Octavio Quiroz Duarte Tijuana, Mexico Mamadou Sow Thiés, Senegal

U.S. BOYS ROSTER

Name Hometown Isaac Bongen Portland, Oregon Mason Collins Columbia, South Carolina Lincoln Cosby Liberty Township, Ohio Erick Dampier Jr. Ridgeland, Mississippi Derek Daniels Washington, District of Columbia Ahmad Hudson Ruston, Louisiana Tyrone Jamison Jr. Shreveport, Louisiana Gabriel Nesmith West Palm Beach, Florida Babatunde Oladotun Silver Spring, Maryland Tyler Sutton Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

INTERNATIONAL GIRLS ROSTER

Name Home Country Zeina Ayman Haleem Cairo, Egypt Klara Bilusic Zagreb, Croatia Shannon Dominique Susila Surabaya, Indonesia Rabeniamina Kaloniaina Tiffany Antananarivo, Madagascar Nada Maksimovic Belgrade, Serbia Oghenetega Precious Ogbodu Lagos, Nigeria Florencia Ribolla Wilson Mercedes, Uruguay Ayvah Ricli Perth, Australia Barbora Subova Brno, Czech Republic Aislin Tamez Torres Monterrey, Mexico

U.S. GIRLS ROSTER

Name Hometown Jezelle Banks Wilmington, Delaware Ryan Carter Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Sydney Douglas Upland, California Miciah Fusilier Camden, Arkansas Lillie Graves Lafayette, Indiana Lauren Hassell Clarksville, Tennessee Micah Ojo Charlotte, North Carolina Jordyn Palmer Oxford, Pennsylvania Qandace Samuels District Heights, Maryland Nation Williams Las Vegas, Nevada

* Players will be coached by Terri Bamford, Nesma Khalifa, Djordje Opacic and Marcel Smith

About the Jr. NBA:

The Jr. NBA is the league’s global youth basketball program for boys and girls that teaches the fundamental skills and core values of the game: teamwork, respect, determination and community. The Jr. NBA is focused on helping grow and improve the youth basketball experience at the grassroots level for players, coaches and parents, and offers a free curriculum covering all levels of the game that includes 48 practice plans and more than 250 instructional videos featuring NBA and WNBA players. During the 2021-22 season, the Jr. NBA reached 41.4 million youth in 160 countries through a network of affiliated youth basketball organizations as well as in-person and online events and clinics.

Jr. NBA programming includes Jr. NBA Leagues, a national network of youth basketball leagues for boys and girls ages 6-14 that launched in 2022; Jr. NBA Court of Leaders, a leadership development council made up of youth basketball players who have demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities during elite tournaments, camps and competitions; Her Time to Play, a program designed to inspire the next generation of girls to play basketball in a positive and healthy way. In partnership with USA Basketball, the NBA developed two sets of youth basketball guidelines which promote player health and wellness and age-appropriate rules and standards. The Jr. NBA partnership network is comprised of youth basketball programs of all NBA, WNBA and NBA G League teams as well as elementary and middle schools, military bases and longstanding community partners. For more information and to register for the Jr. NBA, visit https://Jr.NBA.com or download the Jr. NBA app.

About the NBA:

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2022-23 season featured 120 international players from 41 countries. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 2.1 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.