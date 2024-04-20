The Job Fair 2024 of Chinese-Invested Enterprises in South Africa organized by the South Africa-China Economic and Trade Association (SACETA) took place in Johannesburg on April 16, 2024. Around 2 800 job seekers attended the fair, with many securing placements.

Opening the fair, Chargé d'affaires Li Zhigang said the job fair was an important step towards implementing the consensus reached by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping in their State meeting in South Africa in 2023. “China is ready to work with South Africa to help create jobs and promote development, so that the bilateral relations will bear more golden fruits in the golden era,” he said.

South African Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu and Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa thanked SACETA for meticulously planning the event, and expressed their readiness to deepen exchanges and cooperation between China and South Africa in fields such as the economy, trade and social development.

Head of SACETA Zhang Chaoyang, and representatives of Chinese-invested enterprises in South Africa and local employees also addressed the audience.

Humile Mashatile, wife of deputy president, Paul Mashatile, also attended the fair.