H.E. Amb. Tabu Irina, MBS, paid a courtesy call on Mr. Kenji Yamada, State Minister for Foreign Affairs at his office in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, 6th September 2022.

H.E. the Ambassador and the State Minister held fruitful and cordial discussions on issues of mutual interests following the successful outcome of the TICAD 8 Summit held in Tunis, Tunisia; where H.E. Amb. Raychelle Omamo, SC, Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs held bilateral talks with H.E. Mr. Yoshimasa Hayashi, Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The discussions highlighted the strategic partnership that characterizes Kenya - Japan bilateral relations as evident by bilateral cooperation programs focused on the implementation of the national developmental agenda in the critical sectors of infrastructure, energy, education, healthcare, blue economy and agriculture.

H.E. the Ambassador took the opportunity to apprise the State Minister on the outcome of the Kenya General Elections 2022 that was held in a peaceful and calm manner resulting in the announcement of H.E. Dr. William Samoei Ruto, E.G.H., PhD., Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya as President-Elect.