Upon his arrival, Amir Abdollahian was officially welcomed by his Malian counterpart Abdoulaye Diop.

Amir Abdollahian emphasized the 13th government’s policy to develop all-out relations and especially commercial-economic and financial cooperation and he announced Tehran's special plans to increase economic interactions with Bamako.

Meanwhile, Diop described this trip as a sign of Iran's determination to develop all-out relations with Mali and appreciated Iran for paying attention to developing bilateral ties.

