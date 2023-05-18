Intracom Middle East FZ-LLC, a leading telecom solutions provider in the Gulf region, announces the appointment of Mr. Andreas Serras as General Manager, following Mr. Mohamed Maghraby departure from the Company on March 06th.

Mr. Andreas Serras possesses long term experience in senior managerial positions in the IT&Telecommunications Industry, having worked for nearly four decades with large infrastructure manufacturers. Mr. Serras had previously served as CEO of Intracom Middle East and Intratelecom in South Africa and in Morocco for 8 years (2010-2018). Since March 6, 2023, Mr. Serras has been appointed to the position of General Manager of Intracom Middle East FZ-LLC.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Andreas Serras, said: “I would like to thank the shareholders of the Company for trusting me once again to lead such a professional team. It is my privilege to return to a dynamic Group and I look forward to continuing working to further developing the company's operations in the MEA and APAC, by capitalizing on Intracom Telecom’s comprehensive solutions portfolio”.

Contact details:

Mrs Oumou Keltoum BA

Office Manager

Intracom Middle East FZ-LLC

Tel.: + 971 4 362 5662

e-mail: oumou.keltoum@intracom-telecom.com

About Intracom Middle East FZ-LLC:

Intracom Middle East FZ-LLC was founded in 1999. Today, it is a leading telecom solutions provider in the Gulf region. Intracom Middle East employs highly-skilled and experienced professionals that it considers as being its most valuable asset. The company has a proven track record in deploying large-scale complex projects integrating in-house designed and developed products, and third-party systems, for delivering state-of-the-art telecommunication solutions in the areas of Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Some of the company's many deployments are with Etisalat Group in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Afghanistan and KSA, with STC and Atheeb in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with PTCL in Pakistan, with Omantel in Oman, with Zain in Bahrain, with Lintasarta in Indonesia and with Dialog in Sri Lanka. Intracom Middle East is committed to offer its customers tailor-made, cutting-edge integrated solutions and support their efforts in achieving a competitive advantage in the market and attaining their business goals.