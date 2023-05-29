At the opening of GITEX Africa (www.GITEXAfrica.com), the long-awaited technology event, Epson is on hand with a range of high-performance products, specifically designed for small businesses and startups, offering them reliability, mobility and durability to help them gain in productivity and competitiveness.

In recent years, the business landscape has been rapidly evolving, driven by advancements in technology and increasing environmental awareness. Startup businesses in Morocco, but also the wider North African region, have become crucial to the growth of the economy.

According to a recent study conducted by Statista in the North African region, startup businesses are on the rise. Morocco has registered 61,000 new businesses, with 18,000 for Tunisia and 14,000 for Algeria during 2023 alone. This data is encouraging as startups are a key factor in growing economies.

Technology products have become essential tools for businesses, enabling them to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and stay competitive in the market. Additionally, sustainability has emerged as a critical consideration for businesses, as they seek to minimise their environmental impact and align with sustainable practices.

By conducting a survey[1] with Averty Market Research and Intelligence, Epson aimed to understand the specific needs, challenges, and priorities of startup businesses, to better deliver products and solutions that address their evolving requirements, while promoting sustainability.

The study revealed that a large majority of these startups (85%) consider technology to be crucial to the creation and operation of their business. When asked about the importance of sustainability considerations in technology products, an overwhelming 82% of the startups saw energy saving as being important to their business, with two thirds (65%) also classing environmental protection as a key area of concern.

Of course money saving was also important, through procurement savings (68%)and maintenance cost savings (65%) but the most important factor for these startup businesses was saving time (85%). This makes sense considering the effort needed to start a business and the necessity to make every moment count.

Indeed, these results reflect a high degree of maturity on the part of the startups surveyed, who have measured the importance of technology in their development strategy, as well as the benefits of technology acquisition to the success of their business.

Helping other companies and individuals to achieve their goals through the support of technology, Epson innovates products to enable time saving, energy saving, cost saving and the reduction of a business’s carbon footprint.

Epson will be exhibiting a whole range of products and solutions tailored to the needs of startup businesses at GITEX Africa and are proud to be involved in the GITEX Africa Supernova Pitch competition, supporting the winning entries with tailored Epson technology solutions.

EcoTank printers

Epson EcoTank is a cartridge free print solution. Up to 3 years’ worth of ink is included so for businesses conscious of their environmental impact, EcoTanks are a great choice as one ink bottle is equivalent to 79 ink cartridges, saving on plastic waste. From the start you have enough ink to print up to 14,000 pages. That means both money and time are saved as you’re not frequently changing cartridges. The setup is simple, refilling is mess free and it’s reliable too, turning out page after page of quality prints. Epson is the number one ink tank vendor globally selling over 80 million EcoTanks worldwide.

Label printing

Various in-house labeling solutions will be available on the Epson stand at GITEX Africa. By moving labeling in-house, it allows businesses flexibility – being able to produce labels on demand. On top of this it means a reduction in wastage as there is no minimum quantity, as often applies when shipping labels in from a third party. This also reduces a company’s carbon footprint as labels do not need to be shipped or stored.

Mobile POS solutions

Mobile point of sale printers is ideal for environments where fast, simple and reliable receipt printing is essential. They offer the perfect combination of mobility, connectivity, reliability and ease of use. They are designed to meet the needs of a wide range of growing businesses without limiting opportunity based on location, for instance businesses can function from food trucks or even market places.

Fabric printers

Epson offers various Direct to Garment (DTG) solutions, ideal for printing t-shirts, polo shirts, tote bags and other fabric items. This means faster, higher quality printing, with reduced intervention and the ability to flexibly create your own designs.

Compact photo printer

The SureLab SL-D1000 Series of compact photo printers offer duplex capability for flexible commercial production. The series has been developed for photo shops, professional photographers and businesses that need to print high-quality photos and offer customers a wide range of products, including personalised photo books, cards and calendars. Businesses that could benefit include: photography retail, event and photo box, stationery, hotels, cafés, bars and restaurants.

WorkForce Enterprise AM-C4000

Epson’s new Workforce Enterprise AM Series inkjets are about efficient, sustainable, and heat-free printing. Leveraging Epson’s Heat-Free technology, the new Workforce Enterprise AM-Series completes Epson’s business print portfolio. The new range provides print speeds of 40-60ppm, complementing the Epson business inkjet line-up.

With a compact footprint and lightweight design, the products help limit resources used during production and shipping. High yield ink cartridge s also reduces material usage, shipping, storage and end of use management of consumables, as well as reducing downtime for routine maintenance.

Business inkjet printing can save up to 90% in energy consumption compared with laser printers.

[1]Research conducted by Averty Market Research&Intelligence on behalf of Epson Europe. 600 new business owners across Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia were interviewed in May 2023.

About Epson:

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson will become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion.

