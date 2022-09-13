Africa Oil Week (https://Africa-OilWeek.com/) is proud to announce Hon. Francess P. Alghali of the Republic of Sierra Leone is set to attend Africa Oil Week. The Minister of State for the Republic of Sierra Leone is attending the leading Oil and Gas event - held in heart of Cape Town. Organised by Hyve Group Plc., Africa Oil Week is the Home of the African Upstream, and this unmissable event will bring leading energy stakeholders together on the 3-7 October in Cape Town under the theme: Sustainable Growth in a Low Carbon World.

“We’re very pleased to have the Hon. Francess P. Alghali attend Africa Oil Week,” said Paul Sinclair, VP of Energy and Director of Government Relations for Africa Oil Week.

The Minister of State has had more than 20 years’ experience in various leadership positions, including in the Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone and the National Human Rights Institution, among others. She also has experience in the education sector, as Registrar for Njala University and Deputy Registrar/Senior Assistant Registrar at the University of Sierra Leone. She holds a Master of Education degree in Educational Administration, a Postgraduate Diploma in Education with Distinction and a BA in Modern History with Honours.

Transparency and regulation are hugely important to attracting investment. Minister Alghali will host the State Owned Enterprise (SOE) Annual Energy roundtable, alongside representatives from the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) to discuss policy around investment attraction.

