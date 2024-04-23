The Miombo Declaration aims to protect and manage Miombo woodlands by promoting joint, coordinated, and integrated actions for the recovery, management, monitoring and conversations of Miombo forest. The Miombo woodlands cover more than 1 million square miles across Southern Africa and provide numerous goods and services that sustain the livelihoods for and feed more than 300 million inhabitants including tropical and subtropical grasslands, shrubland, and savannas. The Miombo woodlands comprise the largest ecosystem of dry tropical forests in the world and are responsible for sustaining the Greater Zambezi.
The Miombo Initiative participating countries are Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, DR Congo, Malawi, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zambia.