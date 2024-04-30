On April 29, commencing at noon (local time)(9: 00 p.m. JST) for approximately 45 minutes, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, who is visiting the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, paid a courtesy call on H.E.Mr. Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire. The overview is as follows.
- At the outset, Minister Kamikawa thanked the President for the opportunity of a courtesy call and expressed her gratitude for President Ouattara 's words of sympathy concerning the recent Noto Peninsula Earthquake. She also congratulated Côte d'Ivoire on winning the Africa Cup of Nations, which was successfully hosted by Côte d’Ivoire this year.
- Looking back on then Prime Minister Abe's visit to Côte d'Ivoire in 2014, as the first visit to Francophone West Africa as Prime Minister of Japan, the two sides confirmed that bilateral friendly relations have deepened in various fields over the past decade, with the increase of the number of Japanese companies in Côte d’Ivoire and steady progress in the construction of a flyover and the development of the Abidjan Port, which Japan promised at the time.
- Minister Kamikawa also expressed her will to continue to strengthen cooperation to create a business-friendly environment for companies to expand. As part of this effort, the two sides welcomed the co-hosting of the Japan-Africa Public-Private Economic Forum.
- They affirmed their commitment to work together to promote common values such as Women, Peace and Security (WPS), the rule of law, and democracy, in order to maintain political and economic stability in Côte d'Ivoire in the face of prolonged instability in the Sahel region.They also exchanged views on African and regional issues and confirmed to further advance cooperation.