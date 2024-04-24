Bunkering company FAMAR PSC will participate at Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2024 - Angola’s premier event for the oil and gas sector, scheduled for October 2 -4 in Luanda - as a Silver Sponsor. The company is also sponsoring a downstream panel discussion at the event. FAMAR PSC’s return to the conference is expected to strengthen dialogue surround marine bunkering and supply services in Angola.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

FAMAR PSC is expanding its ship fleet and leading the modernization of port infrastructure to establish Angola as a bunkering hub. The company offers a range of services including passenger and cargo transport, trading, storage, fuel management, vessel chartering, and ship repairs, all vital for supporting oil and gas operations in Angola. Notably, FAMAR PLC has partnered with Azule Energy on Block 18 and contributed to significant oil projects such as the Platina Oil Field and the Greater Plutonio developments.

Going forward, with Angola planning to maintain crude oil production at 1.1 million barrels per day until 2027, services by FAMAR PLC will support the development of upcoming projects. The company aims to support transit ships as well as oil and gas trade. During AOG 2024, FAMAR PSC will showcase its services and investment opportunities within the Angolan market.

The AOG 2024 conference takes place in Luanda. For more information, visit www.AngolaOilandGas.com and secure your place at this exciting event.