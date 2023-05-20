Facia is proud to announce that it will be attending GITEX AFRICA 2023 (https://www.GITEXAfrica.com/), Africa’s largest tech and start-up show. We are excited to bring and showcase our advanced facial recognition to everyone at GITEX. Facia is looking forward to bring this incredible opportunity to the continent's largest all-inclusive tech event. GITEX will bring together tech titans, SMEs, governments, coders, start-ups, academia, and investors, to accelerate, collaborate, and explore new ventures.

The three-day annual pan-African forum will take place on May 31, and will feature a curation of emerging technologies from AI, e-commerce, cloud, IoT, fintech, telecom and cybersecurity. It will highlight Africa's potential as the world's youngest continent and help shape the mission for a more equitable, environmentally friendly, and technologically advanced digital economy.

Facia's presence at GITEX AFRICA is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and the pursuit of cutting-edge technology. As a leader in facial recognition (https://apo-opa.info/42Re7fb) and liveness detection (https://apo-opa.info/3MIIQFJ), Facia is excited to share its expertise and engage with other tech pioneers worldwide.

Mujadad Naeem, CEO Of Facia: "GITEX AFRICA is an amazing platform for us to demonstrate our expertise in facial recognition and liveness detection. We look forward to engaging with other industry players, exploring new partnerships, and exchanging ideas."

Facia's facial recognition technology can detect and verify a person's liveness, making it a powerful tool for various applications, from security to identity verification. The company's participation in GITEX AFRICA reflects its commitment to driving innovation and advancing the tech industry in Africa and beyond.

GITEX AFRICA will amplify the continent's digital aspirations and achievements, powered by tech-savvy youth, corporates, and governments. Facia is excited to participate in this movement and contribute to shaping Africa's tech-driven future.

About Facia:

FACIA, founded in 2022, is a pioneer in biometric authentication and face recognition technology. FACIA's innovative facial recognition technology is reshaping the identity verification industry. Our state-of-the-art AI and ML algorithms offer businesses secure and reliable biometric authentication solutions. With liveness detection and anti-spoofing technology, we ensure that only real customers are onboarded, reducing fraud and boosting trust.

Please visit the company's website for more information on Facia (https://Facia.ai/) and its participation in GITEX AFRICA.