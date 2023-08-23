Ethiopian forces serving with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), have been commended for their contribution towards restoring security and stability in the Hiiran region of Hirshabele State in Somalia.

Speaking in Beletweyne when he presided over the medal award ceremony for Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) troops who have completed their one-year tour of duty, the ATMIS Deputy Force Commander in charge of Logistics and Support, Maj. Gen. Peter Kimani Muteti, lauded the ENDF troops for successfully dislodging Al Shabaab from their hideouts and maintaining security in the region.

“I remember how you were recently tasked overnight to deliver artillery fire to Mahaas district and how you discharged that duty with perfect precision. We were all impressed with the swift and professional response,” said Maj. Gen. Muteti who represented the Head of ATMIS, Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef.

“You have done your country proud because in Sector Four, you have always been in action and you continue to support the ongoing joint operations with the Somali National Army. We are extremely grateful and applaud your efforts,” he added.

Under ATMIS sectorisation, Sector Four is under the joint Area of Responsibility of Ethiopian and Djiboutian troops with their headquarters in Beletweyne town.

ENDF troops from Halgan and Mahaas Forward Operations Bases (FOBs) alongside the Somali National Army (SNA) have been conducting joint operations in the Hiiran and Galgaduud regions ahead of the second phase of a military offensive to recover remaining territories under the control of the militant group.

The Ethiopian Ambassador to Somalia, Muktar Mohamed, who also attended the event urged the ENDF troops to sustain their offensive against the extremist group.

“Our work is not yet finished, we must continue to uphold the values of our heroes and honour their sacrifices by striving to completely wipe out terrorism in Somalia. It is only through our collective efforts that we can ensure a peaceful and prosperous future for all,” said Ambassador Mohamed.

The Governor for the Hiiran region, Abdullahi Maalin, who also spoke at the medal award ceremony, highlighted the contributions of ATMIS troops during the first phase of a military offensive and called for continued support during Phase two.

“President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has declared an all-out war against Al-Shabaab and with the second offensive operations set to begin soon, we are looking forward to your support in the fight against the extremists,” Governor Maalin said.

The event was attended by ATMIS military Chief of Staff, Brig. Gen. Tegegn Kindu Gezu, Sector Four Commander, Col. Hassan Djama, the Mayor of Beletweyne, Nadar Tabaax, and other officials from the UN and ATMIS.