Ethiopia has taken a significant step forward in fortifying its emergency response capabilities through the implementation of the One Health Rapid Response Team (OHRRT) training. Organized by key stakeholders including the World Health Organization (WHO), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), and the National One Health Steering Committee.

This initiative demonstrates Ethiopia's unwavering commitment to safeguarding public health.

Took place from March 20-22, 2024, in Addis Ababa, the training brought together over 50 participants from national and subnational levels, representing various regions across Ethiopia. These focused capacity-building sessions aim to equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively respond to health emergencies.

Dr. Eshetu Wassie, speaking on behalf of WHO Ethiopia EPR Team Lead and WHO Representative OIC, Dr. Patrick ABOK, emphasized the importance of practical skills, adaptability, and a commitment to saving lives in building a prepared workforce.

By integrating One Health principles, which amalgamate human, animal, and environmental data, Ethiopia is enhancing its surveillance systems and preparedness against emerging health threats. This collaborative effort underscores the government's dedication to strengthening the nation's public health infrastructure and ensuring the well-being of its citizens.

The OHRRT training serves as a testament to Ethiopia's proactive measures in addressing public health challenges. As the nation continues to invest in emergency preparedness and response, it stands poised to effectively mitigate health threats and safeguard the health and well-being of its population.