An Eritrean delegation led by Mr. Petros Tsegai, Eritrea’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation, participated in the 14th Euro-Asia Economic Forum held in Petersburg from 22 to 24 April.
The forum was organized in cooperation with the Russian Ministry of Education and Science, Ural Economics University, and the Petersburg Municipality. The objective of the forum was to encourage university students, youth, and researchers and to create a common understanding between university students from across the world. Participants included 17,000 ambassadors, diplomats, university presidents, and researchers from 114 countries.
Representing the diplomatic community, Ambassador Petros highlighted the importance of economic sovereignty in the progress of nations. He detailed Eritrea’s stance on creating a world order based on self-reliance, mutual respect, and cooperation.
Additionally, Ambassador Petros discussed the growing bilateral ties between Eritrea and the Russian Federation, emphasizing that these relationships are grounded in the same principles.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.