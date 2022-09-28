The senior Eritrean Delegation led by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly, met and held talks with Mr. Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, focusing on bilateral relations and issues of interest of the two sides.
According to the office of the Permanent Representative of Eritrea at the UN, the Eritrean delegation also held similar meetings with Ms. Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General of the UN, and Ms. Martha Pobi, Assistant Secretary General of the UN.