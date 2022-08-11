Eritrean community festival in Western Canada was conducted on 6 and 7 August in Calgary with patriotic zeal under the theme “Independent Choice-Backbone of Our Pride”.

The festival was highlighted by public seminar, sports competitions, as well as cultural programs.

Indicating the importance of the festival in strengthening unity and transferring the noble societal values, Mr. Temesgen Tsegay, Chairman of the Holidays Coordinating Committee, commended those that contributed in organizing the event and nationals for their participation.

Mr. Estifanos Negusse, head of Public and Community Affairs, conducted seminar to participants on the objective situation in the homeland as well as regional developments.

At the seminar Mr. Estifanos underlining the responsibility the objective situation shoulders on every citizen, called on nationals to strengthen their attachment with their homeland and participation and contribution in the national affairs.