The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students’ Central Region branch organized seminars in connection with the 33rd Independence Day Anniversary.

The seminars, targeting junior and high school students as well as youth civil servants in the Berik, Gala-Nefhi, and Serejaka sub-zones, were conducted by veteran fighters.

They aimed to impart the noble values of the Eritrean revolution, highlight the sacrifices made, and discuss the psychological warfare and resilience of the Eritrean people.

Additionally, author Solomon Dirar hosted a seminar focusing on the heroic feats of the Eritrean Commando.

Organizers emphasized their responsibility to transmit the noble values of the Eritrean struggle for independence to future generations.

Participants on their part recognized the significance of these events in conveying the history of the Eritrean people to the new generation and stressed the importance of continuing these educational efforts.