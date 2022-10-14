The Chairman of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, Mr. Saleh Ahmedin met with youth workers organization in the port city of Massawa focusing on strengthening organizational capacity and participation in the national development programs.

Indicating that effective implementation of programs could not be realized without active participation of the youth in general and that of youth workers in particular, Mr. Saleh called on the youth workers to strengthen organizational capacity and understand and document their history and underpin participation in the national affairs.

Mr. Saleh also said that a nation could not stand without national identity and that the history of Eritrea and its people is vivid example.

The youth workers on their part commending for the meeting aimed at sharing experiences expressed conviction to reinforce organizational capacity and participation in the national development drives.