The Ministry of Health has announced that a national measles and rubella vaccination program, which will also include the distribution of Vitamin A supplements, is set to take place from April 24 to April 28 across the country.

Mr. Tedros Yihdego, head of the National Vaccination Program, stated that vaccinations and Vitamin A supplements will be provided to over 520,000 children aged 6 months to 5 years. These services will be available at 302 permanent centers, 900 temporary sites, and 65 mobile units.

Furthermore, Mr. Tedros mentioned that more than 4,000 personnel from the Ministry of Health and local administrations are being deployed to support the program.

He also urged all area administrations to enhance their efforts in promoting and facilitating the program and encouraged parents to ensure their children are brought to the vaccination centers on time.