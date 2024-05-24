The 33rd Independence Day anniversary was enthusiastically celebrated in the Southern, Gash Barka Regions and in Sawa National Service Training Center under the theme “Peace Anchored on Resilience.”

The celebratory event in Mendefera on 22 May was attended by senior Government and PFDJ officials, as well as a number of invited guests. It featured cultural and artistic performances in which over 850 students and artists participated.

Mr. Habteab Tesfatsion, Governor of the region, stated that the 33rd Independence Day anniversary marks the day when Eritrea secured its peace and security. He also emphasized that the Eritrean people have emerged victorious against occupation and successive external hostilities and open aggression due to their unity and perseverance.

Mr. Abraham Yohannes, chairman of the Holidays Coordinating Committee in the region, noted that as part of the celebratory events, various programs have been conducted across the region since 16 May.

In related news, the 33rd Independence Day anniversary was celebrated in Barantu at the regional level on 22 May.

Mr. Idris Saleh, chairman of the Holidays Coordinating Committee in the region, said that the Independence Day anniversary celebrations were conducted in all 16 sub-zones of the region, featuring military parades, cultural and artistic performances, and other programs. He also commended those who contributed to the successful implementation of the programs, including the public, Eastern Command and Border Patrol, and administration at all levels.

Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui, Governor of the region, explained the deep significance of the Independence Day celebrations and called for double-fold efforts to secure peace and successfully implement national development programs.

Similarly, the 33rd Independence Day anniversary was celebrated in Sawa yesterday, featuring various cultural and artistic programs.

The celebratory event was attended by Col. Debesay Ghide, Commander of the National Service Training Center, commanders and staff members of the center, as well as members of the 36th round of the national service.

At the occasion, Col. Debesay Ghide called on the youth to shoulder the responsibility that the day bestowed on them and to preserve their unity in diversity.