The three-day COMESA Federation of National Associations of Women in Business Horn of Africa Summit that was conducted at the National Confederation of Eritrean Workers Hall concluded today 30 July.

The summit was attended by delegates from Eritrea, Tanzania, Sudan, Somalia, and Djibouti.

The participants of the summit on 29 July visited development sites in the Southern Region and especially efforts that are being conducted to realize the socio-economic development of women.

The summit also discussed various issues of interest to the economic development of women in the Horn of Africa.