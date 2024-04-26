The branches of the YPFDJ and National Union of Eritrean Women organizations in Germany conducted activity assessments on April 20. Similarly, national associations’ organizations in the US carried out their congress.

During the assessment meeting in Germany, Mr. Kahsai Tewolde, Head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, commended the participation of youth at the 18th congress of the YPFDJ in Italy. He called for early preparation for the successful implementation of the 19th congress, which is set to be conducted in Germany.

Ms. Semhar Gebreab, Chairperson of the organization in Germany, presented a paper detailing the establishment and journey of the YPFDJ, rights and obligations of members, and the formality of establishing units within the organization.

Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, Eritrea’s Consul General in Frankfurt, elaborated on the importance of organization and formulating a plan of action.

In the same vein, national organizations in the southwestern US conducted their annual congress in the city of Atlanta. During the congress, activity assessments for 2023 and plans of action for 2024 were discussed by the participants.