Nationals in Kuwait, Germany and Cote D’Ivoire celebrated the 32nd Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal under the theme “Heroic Feat Anchored on Cohesive Ranks”.

The celebratory event organized in Kuwait on 26 May in which Government officials and members of the Diplomatic Corps as well as a number of nationals and friends of Eritrea took part, Mr. Humed Yahya Ali, Charge d’Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Kuwait, explaining the heavy sacrifice the Eritrean people paid in realizing their Independence and safeguarding the national sovereignty said that the Independence Day celebrations have significant contribution in transferring the national values to the young generation.

The event was highlighted by a cultural troupe from Eritrea.

National in the German cities of Dusseldorf, Tubingen, Stuttgart, Frankfurt and its environs also enthusiastically celebrated the 32nd Independence Day anniversary under the theme “Heroic Feat Anchored on Cohesive Ranks” featuring cultural and artistic performances.

Nationals in Cote D’Ivoire also celebrated the 32nd Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal under the theme “Heroic Feat Anchored on Cohesive Ranks”.