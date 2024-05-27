On behalf of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea before the United Nations in New York, the Counsellor Chargé d'Affaires, Juan Mbomio Ndong Mangue, approached the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to express his sorrow in the book of condolences, following the death of the late President of Iran, H. E. Ebrahim Raisi and his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

"The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea before the United Nations in New York stands by the friendly and sister Permanent Mission of the Republic of Iran at this difficult moment, following the sad and heartbreaking loss of President H. E Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian".

Following the death of H. E. Ebrahim Raisi and Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran before the United Nations sent a note verbale informing all diplomatic representations before the UN in New York of the availability of a book of condolences in memory of their former President and Foreign Minister.

To comply with this diplomatic practice, in a gesture of sympathy and an expression of solidarity, on 24 May 2024, in the name and on behalf of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea before the United Nations in New York, a delegation from our country, led by Juan Mbomio Ndong Mangue, approached the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to express its deepest condolences on such an irreparable loss.

The two leaders lost their lives after the helicopter in which they were travelling crashed.