The Head of State and Government, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo received a delegation from the Committee of the Intelligence and Security Service in Africa (CISSA) in audience on Thursday 23 May, at the People's Palace. The aim of the audience was to discuss aspects of the organisation's upcoming conference in Gabon.

The CISSA troika delegation arrived in Malabo on Thursday, and was received by one of the founding fathers of the organisation, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

The audience was an opportunity for the members of the delegation to present to the Equatoguinean leader the preparations for the forthcoming CISSA Conference in Gabon, which will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the organisation's existence.

Zainab Ali Kotoko, Executive Secretary of CISSA, said that her delegation, in addition to announcing the preparations for the next summit, also thanked the Head of State for having supported the organisation for the past 20 years.

Equatorial Guinea has hosted several of the organisation’s conferences, the last of which took place in 2022, when the Head of State oversaw the work of the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of Intelligence in Africa in the Sipopo conference hall, from 27 to 31 October.