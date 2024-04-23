Three years ago, Miyobo was a village council nestled in one of the most remote areas of Niefang. Within the framework of the social project promoted by the Government, with the creation of just over 50 urban districts to bring the administration closer to the population, it has now become a small urban town.

The President of the Republic, Head of State and of the Government, H. E. Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and H. E. Constancia Mangue de Obiang, put into operation this new urban district, which officially joins those already established throughout the country.

After words of welcome from the Mayoress and words of thanks from a village elder, the Vice-President, Charged with Defence and State Security, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, was awarded the title of Honorary Mayor of the new Urban District of Miyobo. The insignia and nameplate were received by the Minister for the Interior and Local Corporations, Faustino Ndong Esono. A number of gifts were also presented to the presidential couple.

The work in this new urban district cost the Government just over 6.533 million FCFA and consist of a town hall, a school, a police station, a health centre, a market, 20 social housing units, a doctor's house, a church, and the development of 1.87 km of asphalted roads.

As in other places, the Head of State began his remarks with a greeting of peace, thanks to which Equatorial Guinea is experiencing the unprecedented development that has led to the creation of more than 50 urban districts.

The Head of State called for vigilance in order to thwart any element seeking to disrupt peace and healthy coexistence. He also praised the massive turnout in the latest presidential elections of 20 November 2022, which gave victory to the PDGE.

In another moment in his guidance, he invited those present to apply a a change in mentality regarding the protection and care of minors, and with respect to the fair distribution and care of the new infrastructures.

With a priest’s blessing and the cutting of the ceremonial ribbon, Miyobo was officially declared an urban district.

In Niefang, three village councils have been upgraded to urban districts, namely Ayene, Miyobo and Andon Bekueñ, with the latter due to be inaugurated in the near future.