Justice ministers from Atlantic African countries shared their experiences in the fight against terrorism, transnational organised crime, maritime piracy and clandestine migration at the first Atlantic African Countries Justice Forum on Monday, which aims to build a secure and stable African Atlantic area.

This first forum seeks to place justice as as a key factor in the construction of a secure, stable African Atlantic area, to promote the culture of human rights, to protect the environment and sustainable development, and to promote an environment conducive to attracting investment and protecting the economy. The Equatoguinean Minister for Justice, Worship and Penitentiary Institutions, Sergio Esono Abeso Tomo, who is taking part in the two-day forum, shared with his counterparts from the African Atlantic region, the country's extensive experience in the fight against transnational organised crime, highlighting the coup attempts thwarted in the country in 2004 and 2017, respectively.

“The Republic of Equatorial Guinea has a lot of experience to share, as the fight against mercenary activities, terrorism and piracy is one of the key aspects of the Atlantic African Countries Justice Forum. We cannot forget that our country has a vice-president who watches over the security of the State, and thus you can see that in our country, in 2004 and 2017, we suffered an attempted mercenary invasion that was stopped by the security forces of Equatorial Guinea. Therefore, not only do we have experience at the corps and defence and security level capable of fighting threats and organised crime, but we also have a legislative arsenal that can allow Equatorial Guinea to help with its practical experience on the ground, above all through its legislation and its Ministry for Justice, to develop cooperation within the Atlantic Forum that the Kingdom of Morocco has created," stated Esono Abeso Tomo, during the opening ceremony.

The Rabat process for Atlantic African countries adopted its first declaration in June 2022, which underlines the political commitment of the Atlantic African States to strengthen ties of cooperation and integration between the countries making up the region, in order to promote peace, security, stability and shared prosperity in the region.