The Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea to France, Carmelo Nvono Nká, held a bilateral meeting with the Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of Argentina, Raul Comelli. Among other matters, they discussed topics of economic, cultural and socio-political interest.

The meeting, which took place at the Embassy of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea in France, served as a basis for the two diplomats to review the bilateral and multilateral links of cooperation between the two countries.

As members of various international organisations, the representatives of Malabo and Buenos Aires in Paris highlighted the need to strengthen ties and promote regular cooperation in order to achieve the objectives set out in the common agenda of the United Nations and its agencies.

The relationship between Equatorial Guinea and Argentina is based on a shared history that dates back to the colonial era, when the two countries were part of the Viceroyalty of the Río de la Plata. They maintain excellent relations of cooperation in the cultural, economic and geopolitical fields, and issues in these areas were extensively addressed by Ambassador Nvono Nká and Raúl Comelli.

The two diplomats expressed their desire to work together to strengthen ties of friendship and solidarity, as well as to strengthen cooperation in various areas of their agenda.