Angolan insurance company ENSA has joined the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference – the country’s premier event for the industry – as a gold sponsor. ENSA’s return to the conference signals a strong commitment to providing financial and insurance support for oil and gas operations and is expected to foster new dialogue around strengthening the domestic market.

ENSA currently boasts a market share of 37% in Angola, providing insurance support for the country’s oil and gas operations. The company has a rich history in the Angola hydrocarbons sector, having been active for more than five decades. During AOG in 2023, the company participated in panel discussions and led technical sessions on the importance of insurance in the oil and gas industry. This year, in addition to being a gold sponsor, ENSA will sponsor a technical session at the event.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

As an Angolan-based insurance company, ENSA is committed to the economic and social development of the country. Since its establishment in 1978, the company has expanded its network to 29 agencies, distributed across Angola. By providing insurance services for oil and gas projects, the company aims to support the growth of the industry while opening new opportunities for job creation in the insurance market.

ENSA is also focused on skills and capacity development in Angola, evident through the company’s partnership with Angolan higher education institutions. In late 2023, the company signed a cooperation protocol with the Catholic University of Angola to provide students and graduates with internship opportunities. A second protocol was signed in January 2024 to advance the program.

Going forward, ENSA is set to play a more prominent role in the country. To enhance the competitiveness and increase investment in Angola’s state-owned entities, the government moved to privatize 195 companies between the period 2019 and 2022 – including ENSA. Initially, 51% of the company’s share capital sought to be privatized in the first stage. However, to maximize the company’s value and reinforce its growth strategy, the government promoted a new privatization process in 2022. As such, the new privatization process for ENSA is expected to take place this year.

For more information about how you can get involved in AOG 2024, visit www.AngolaOilandGas.com or contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.