The Embassy of the United States of America and São Tomé and Príncipe is pleased to announce that the American musical quartet, Eleanor Dubinsky, will be visiting Angola from April 27 to May 5 this year. The quartet is coming to Angola as part of the United States’ cultural diplomacy with Angola.

This is yet another US initiative aimed at strengthening ties and mutual understanding between our two peoples. In addition, we intend to show how music serves as a tool to strengthen democratic values and advance Angola’s economic prosperity. During their stay in Luanda, the Eleanor Dubinsky Quartet will exchange experiences through workshops with students on composition, recording and economic sustainability for artists. They will also perform concerts to promote cultural exchange with renowned Angolan musicians.

Led by Eleanor, a multilingual jazz composer, guitarist, vocalist and cellist, the world-class quartet invites audiences to travel the world while discovering underground tributaries that connect us in our shared human experience. The quartet is also made up of three other members, a guitarist, a drummer and a bassist.

During their stay, the quartet will hold educational and cultural programs with different schools, such as CEARTE, Casa da Cultura do Rangel “Njinga Mbande”, CERMA, with the main public event taking place at the Art and Culture Foundation on May 4 at 18h00.