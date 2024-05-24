Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri who is in Tehran to convey condolences over president Raisi and Goreign Minister Amirabdollahian’s martyrdom in a helicopter crash, was greeted by Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri at the Tehran summit hall.

In the meeting, the Egyptian foreign minister expressed his condolences to the Iranian government and people on behalf of the president, government and people of Egypt.

Pointing to his very good and sincere relations with the late foreign minister of Iran, Sameh Shukri stressed that he wished he had traveled to Iran at a better opportunity, but it was necessary to be in Iran to convey condolences to the Iranian government and people.

Referring to his intensive and continuous talks with Amirabdollahian regarding regional issues, the Egyptian foreign minister underlined the need to continue these negotiations in order to promote and expand bilateral ties based on stable foundations and principles.

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri also appreciated the visit of Sameh Shokri to Tehran as the representative of the government and civilized people of Egypt and thanked him for extending condolences on behalf of himself as well as the Egyptian president and the sheikh of al-Azhar.

Bagheri then spoke about the existence of cultural, historical and religious commonalities between the two great countries with an ancient history and civilization.

He underlined the need to push ahead with the approach and policy of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollhian in pursuing the expansion of relations with major Muslim countries, especially Egypt.

Bagheri expressed hope that the negotiations started by the foreign ministers of the two countries with an emphasis on the interests of the two countries will be followed up seriously in order to produce positive results sought by the leaders of Iran and Egypt.