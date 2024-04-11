Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, said the Austrian Chancellor was keen to greet President El-Sisi on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, a getsure that the President appreciated, stressing the deep relations and long-standing friendship between Egypt and Austria.

The call touched on the relations between the two countries, and ways to enhance them in a way that serves the common interests of the two peoples in various fields, within the framework of the strategic partnership between Egypt and the European Union.

The call also touched on the regional situation, mainly the intensified Egyptian efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and allow access to humanitarian aid. The President stressed that it was important for the international community to assume its responsibilities to stop the military escalation in the Gaza Strip and protect the people of Gaza from the humanitarian catastrophe to which they are exposed. The President warned of the extreme danger of the continuation of escalation and its expansion, which threaten the security and stability of the region.