Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received President of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohammed El-Menfi, at Al-Ittihadiya Palace.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, said President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt's position in support of all efforts aimed at protecting Libya’s territorial integrity and reinforcing its institutions, so as to empower them to fulfill their role in achieving the goal of holding presidential and parliamentary elections. This shall take place in a manner that safeguards the interests of the Libyan people and pushes forward the path of stability and development in Libya.

The President of the Libyan Presidential Council expressed gratitude for Egypt's role in support of Libya across all levels, and its sincere commitment to promoting efforts toward comprehensive national reconciliation. He also lauded Egypt's keenness on unifying the institutions of the Libyan state, which is essential to restoring stability in the country. Mr. El-Menfi reviewed developments in the Libyan political scene and the Presidential Council’s endeavors to accommodate and unify the views of the various Libyan parties.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to work toward consolidating the unity and security of the Libyan state, and reiterated the importance of the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya. They also stressed the necessity to strengthen the capabilities of Libya’s institutions to allow them to achieve their role and complete the electoral process so as to ensure reinforcing the will of the Libyan people, preserving their capabilities and upholding their supreme interests.