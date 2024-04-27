Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Speakers of Arab Councils and Parliaments participating in the sixth Conference of the Arab Parliament in Cairo. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain H.E. Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, President of the Arab Parliament, Mr. Adel Bin AbdulRahman Alasoomi, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Counselor Hanafy Gebaly.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, said the Speakers the Arab Councils and Parliaments congratulated President El-Sisi on taking the constitutional oath for a new presidential term, which demonstrates the Egyptian people's confidence in his leadership and the development path pursued by the state. President El-Sisi welcomed Egypt’s guests and emphasized the significant responsibility entrusted to the Arab Councils and Parliaments to advance the path of Arab integration, to fulfill the aspirations of our peoples for security, development, and stability, as well as the vital role of parliamentary diplomacy in defending Arab just causes in various regional and international fora and before the international public opinion.

President El-Sisi commended the current session of the Arab Parliament for addressing several important topics, notably Artificial Intelligence, to ensure keeping pace with the current age and addressing its challenges. The President reiterated Egypt's full support for enhancing joint parliamentary action across all levels. This was appreciated by the attendees, who welcomed Egypt’s significant role and its leadership in spearheading efforts in support of joint parliamentary action.

The meeting discussed developments in the region, reviewing the current challenges that necessitate unified Arab positions and solidarity to address regional crises, and support the nation-state and its institutions to achieve security, stability, and development for the Arab peoples.

The discussions also tackled the current situation in the Palestinian Territories. The Speakers of Arab parliaments commended Egypt's pivotal role in supporting the Palestinian people and for their just cause. They expressed deep appreciation and respect for Egypt's historical stance in firmly rejecting the displacement of Palestinians from their lands, thus preventing attempts to liquidate the Palestinian issue. They also lauded Egypt's efforts in leading and managing the delivery of humanitarian aid and relief, and its perseverance in carrying out this process despite the significant obstacles.

President El-Sisi also reviewed Egypt’s efforts to reach calm in Gaza and to protect the region from an expansion of the conflict. The President reiterated that the utmost priority is to stop the bloodshed of the Palestinian people through intensive engagement with the various international and regional parties so as to achieve a ceasefire, exchange detainees and prisoners, and deliver sufficient humanitarian aid to alleviate the worsening humanitarian crisis in the sector. He reaffirmed that intensive efforts will continue on all fronts to support the rights of the Palestinian people, particularly their right to an independent state along the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.