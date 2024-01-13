Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Ayman Ashour, President's Advisor for Urban Planning Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed, and Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Major General Ahmed Al-Azzazi.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting discussed the state’s efforts to develop higher education facilities in Egypt. The President was briefed on the progress of work in projects to establish new universities across the country.

The minister of higher education presented the proposed visions by the relevant committee for plans to develop Historic Cairo to restore the city’s splendor and alleviate the challenges it faces, as many buildings require restoration. This is in addition to the increase in population density in those areas, adding to the pressure on the facilities.

President El-Sisi gave directives to continue studying the proposed visions and plans from all aspects, stressing that the main goal is to preserve the authentic heritage value of the historic city. This is while facilitating the access of citizens to facilities and services, and increasing green spaces, in a way that guarantees citizens’ right to a clean environment. Also, linking archaeological and tourist attractions, within the framework of plans to enhance local and foreign tourism.