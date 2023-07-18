Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Civil Aviation Mohamed Abbas Helmy, and Chairman of EgyptAir Holding Company Eng. Yehia Zakaria.
The spokesman for the presidency said the meeting reviewed the future strategy of the civil aviation sector. The objectives of developing the sector during the coming period were presented, as well as the status of implementation of ongoing work in this regard, especially modernizing airports and increasing their capacity, expanding the airline network, and developing the aircraft fleet of EgyptAir, in addition to the development of navigation and air control systems and facilities and service facilities related to the sector.
The President gave directives to continue intensive efforts to advance the civil aviation sector, with the aim of improving its competitiveness regionally and globally, in a way that integrates with the comprehensive development process in the country, especially by relying on advanced systematic studies for the development, modernization, and raising the efficiency of performance, in addition to maximizing benefit from the preferential advantages offered by Egypt's geographical location, in a way that enhances the integration between the aviation and tourism sectors, and achieves a significant addition to the national income.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.