Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attended pre-employment assessment tests of applicants for jobs at the Ministry of Education and Technical Education, which are held in cooperation with the Egyptian Military Academy. In attendance were Minister of Defense and Military Production, General Mohamed Zaki, and Minister of Education and Technical Education, Dr. Reda Hegazy.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmad Fahmy, said the President was briefed on the electronic test results recording system, which monitors the applicants’ data, and the results they have achieved in the various stages of the exams, up until the final stage. The President held a conversation with the applicants to get a better understanding of their visions and thoughts regarding the jobs they are applying for, and ongoing efforts to achieve development in all sectors in the state.

President El-Sisi emphasized the state’s commitment to following the highest scientific and technical standards to select the best elements and human cadres for public posts, after passing comprehensive training and qualification prepared by specialists. This comes within the framework of the state’s vision to promote the level of the government performance and create a conducive environment to unlock the potential of the youth and provide them with the suitable conditions scientifically, technologically and technically across all levels, so as to contribute to improving the level of public services delivered to the Egyptian people.