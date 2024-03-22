DLA Piper (www.DLAPiper.com) is pleased to welcome Kalidou Gadio as co-chair of the US-Africa Practice based out of the firm’s Washington, DC office.

Gadio’s practice focuses on strategic and economic development projects involving energy, natural resources, and infrastructure. He represents developers, construction companies, financiers and sovereign states on financing structures, risk allocation, financing arrangements, and relevant security packages. Gadio also advises governments and corporations in Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT), and in disputes involving foreign investments in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Gadio brings deep knowledge of the Sub-Saharan Africa and MENA regions, having previously spent 27 years at the African Development Bank, including eight years as general counsel. During his tenure, he played a critical role in creating Africa50, an investment bank for continental Africa with a slated capital of US$3 billion, and setting up the African Legal Support Facility, which provides legal and capacity building services for African governments negotiating major commercial and infrastructure contracts. Gadio’s notable experience also includes restructuring Shelterafrique into a full DFI, counseling African governments in legislative reforms, institutional capacity building, and advising sovereign corporations, private enterprises and public-private partnerships on project finance transactions.

“We have a bold vision to be the preeminent provider of legal services supporting business between the United States and the African continent. Kalidou is a tremendous talent with a breadth of experience in Africa that is matched by few. Sought after by companies and governments alike for his counsel and insight on a range of issues impacting the continent, he will play a critical role in achieving our vision. We look forward to introducing him to our clients whilst also leveraging our firm’s unrivaled Africa footprint and reputation to support his practice,” said Naana Frimpong, co-chair of DLA Piper’s US-Africa Practice.

“Kalidou has accrued a wealth of experience over an illustrious career and has a deep knowledge of the ways in which we may more meaningfully support our clients with their Africa needs. He will be instrumental in further strengthening our work between the US and Africa, and we are thrilled to have him join us,” said William Minor, DLA Piper’s office managing partner of the Washington, DC office.

