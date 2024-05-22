Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nayef bin Abdullah Al Emadi met with HE Swiss Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Sylvain Astier, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

