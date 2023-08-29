Save the Children is urging the leaders of the warring parties in Sudan to take greater measures to protect civilians, following the deaths of 39 people – mostly women and children – in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, on Tuesday.

The civilians were killed when shelling hit their homes, according to medics and witnesses, with images posted online showing dozens of bodies on the ground covered in shrouds. At least 50,000 people have already fled Nyala in the past three weeks.

Dr. Arif Noor, Save the Children’s Country Director in Sudan, said:

“We are heartbroken yet more innocent lives have been lost in this brutal conflict. There is no excuse for children being killed and caught up in this adult war.

*“Explosives such as those used in Nyala are one of the many ways children are being killed and injured in Sudan. *Rockets, mortars, grenades, mines and improvised explosive devices are all causing children to suffer uniquely, and they and are far more likely to die from blast wounds than adult casualties.

“More needs to be done by the international community to pressure the warring parties to uphold the commitments they made in Jeddah in May 2023 where they declared to the world, they would comply with international law not to harm children and their families.

“The parties to the conflict must take all necessary action to minimise civilian harm – something that is not happening in Sudan currently, thus risking the lives of millions of children.”

At least 435 children have been reported killed in the conflict, and at least 2,025 children injured, although these figures are an underestimate and the true toll likely to be far higher.

Save the Children has worked in Sudan since 1983. In 2022, Save the Children directly reached 2.1 million people, including 1.5 million children, with programming focused on child protection, access to quality education, health and nutrition support and responding to emergencies.