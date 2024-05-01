From 28 to 30 April 2024, the Chair of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, was in Morocco, marking his third official visit to a Mediterranean Dialogue Partner in the last month. Admiral Bauer was received by the Minister-Delegate for the Administration of National Defence, Mr Abdellatif Loudiyi, and the Inspector General of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, Major General Mohammed Berrid. The Chair of the Military Committee met with several other high placed military leaders and briefed the Royal College of High Military Studies in Kenitra on NATO’s global approach to security and its partnerships in the southern neighbourhood.

During his meeting with the Moroccan Minister of Defence and the Chief of Defence, Admiral Bauer stated that in this era of unprecedented levels of conflict, the importance of military cooperation and ramping up military capabilities cannot be overstated. Rather, it should be perceived as part of a whole of government and whole of society approach to security, including economic and social development, the Chair of NATO the Military Committee said.

During the meeting, both parties highlighted NATO and Morocco’s historical partnership and the need to strengthen cooperation to face an increasingly complex security environment. “NATO praises Morocco’s commitment to international security and the major efforts you have undertaken in reforming your social, political and economic sectors in the last decades. Time and time again, you have brought your expertise and experience to the table, for instance by elevating discussions on countering terrorism, maritime security and illegal immigration. We also highly value your regular participation in NATO Exercises”, Admiral Bauer said.

During the second part of his visit, Admiral Rob Bauer addressed the Royal College of Higher Military Studies in Kenitra. The Chair of NATO’s Military Committee stressed that NATO Nations share many of the same challenges as the nations in the MENA region, such as those posed by extremists groups, terrorism or nuclear proliferation.

In his address, Admiral Bauer stated “The reason all of us here in this room, and thousands of our colleagues, choose to wear a uniform and serve in the military… is not because we believe war is the answer. It is because we believe that strong deterrence is the best way to prevent war. Military cooperation creates strong deterrence for all parties included. That is why NATO wants to deepen its partnerships in its southern neighbourhood. In this part of the world, NATO is keen on cooperating more, for instance in the areas of maritime security, counter-terrorism, border security, cyber defence, and counter-improvised explosive devices.”

After the speech, Admiral Bauer answered questions from students of on the role of NATO, the Alliance’s new report on the South, and opportunities to increase partnership in today’s dangerous world.

Morocco joined the Mediterranean Dialogue as a partner country in 1995. For three decades, both through this framework and through NATO’s individual cooperation programme, Morocco and NATO have developed a mutually beneficial relationship adapted to Morocco’s evolving security needs. During the visit, both parties manifested their interest in seizing opportunities to grow cooperation in the service of peace and stability.