Cellulant (www.Cellulant.io), a pioneering force in payments in Africa, is proud to announce the appointment of several leading executives from esteemed global payment companies into its management team,marking a significant step in its growth plans. Bolstering its leadership team with top-tier talent in technology, compliance, finance and audit, underscores Cellulant’s commitment to operational excellence and growing its service offerings to enterprise businesses.

Andy O’Sullivan, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), joins Cellulant on the back of a distinguished two-decade career in technology leadership in payment companies in the EMEA. His expertise lies in leading high-performing multicultural technology teams to scale agile delivery, build enterprise architecture and drive strategic technology advancements. He has held several C-level positions at leading payment network companies such as Geidea Group, Network International and Telr. Notably, he co-founded Innovate Payments, culminating in its acquisition by Telr, where, as the CTO of Telr, he focused on expanding merchant acquiring activities and developing transaction processing platforms.

Gbenga Haastrup joins Cellulant as the Executive Consultant: Governance, Risk and Compliance, leveraging over 20 years of experience in Governance, Risk, and Compliance management across fintech, technology and financial services sectors. He will oversee all compliance, legal, regulatory and governance standards, developing a robust risk culture within Cellulant. With a seasoned career spanning executive leadership positions at UMBA, ATB Financial, Interswitch, UBA and Standard Chartered Bank, Haastrup brings a wealth of sector-specific expertise to his new role.

Assuming the role of Group Head of Internal Audit, Irene Koki, brings over 15 years of experience in risk and audit roles having worked in financial services, manufacturing, corporate and government organisations. Reporting to Cellulant’s board of directors, she will work closely with the leadership team to drive operational efficiency measures and strengthen organisational governance to support Cellulant’s growth.

Ochebhoya Ekpete, Vice President of Group Finance, brings a proven track record of financial stewardship and strategic acumen to Cellulant. With over a decade of experience in the payments industry in Africa and the UK, Ekpete will oversee all corporate finance functions, including financial controllership, financial reporting, tax, pricing and financial planning and analysis. Before his time at Cellulant, Oche held senior finance roles at Thames Water, Reading; Stripe, London; and Interswitch, Nigeria.

Susan Fouche, now the Group Chief People Officer, will build on her deep understanding of Cellulant’s vision and people, and draw from her extensive experience in her previous roles at Visa, Barclays and 10x Investments to cultivate a high-performing, engaged workforce. Susan assumes the role after two years of successfully delivering on Cellulant’s organisational design, reward and career mobility frameworks in her previous role as the Vice President, Organisational Effectiveness, Performance, Reward, and Talent Acquisition.

Peter O’Toole, Cellulant’s Acting Chief Executive Officer expresses enthusiasm for these pivotal appointments stating, "We are thrilled to welcome these new leaders to Cellulant. Their specific expertise in payments and financial services will play a vital role as we strengthen our capabilities in product growth, service delivery, operational efficiency, and risk management to better serve our ever-growing database of enterprise businesses across the world.”

The appointments come at a time when Cellulant has refocused its business to achieve operational excellence, customer intimacy, and adherence to risk and regulatory compliance standards.

“Our overarching objective is to establish Cellulant as a highly sustainable and profitable payments company, renowned for the operational excellence showcased across our three core Business Units: Checkout, Payout, and Banking Solutions,” said O’Toole.

Operating at the forefront of the industry, Cellulant facilitates payments for renowned global brands spanning diverse sectors, including Airlines, Telecoms, E-commerce, Ride-Hailing, Retail, Banking, and Remittances.

About Cellulant:

Cellulant (www.Cellulant.io) is a leading Pan African payments technology company that provides locally relevant and alternative payment methods for global, regional and local merchants.

Cellulant provides a single API payments platform – Tingg – that enables businesses to manage their payments from collections, offline or online, to disbursements while allowing consumers to pay from their mobile money, local and international cards or their bank across all its 35 markets of operation.