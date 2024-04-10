Canon Europe (www.Canon-CNA.com) introduces the CJ27ex7.3B IASE T (https://apo-opa.co/3xylBZV) to capture 4K HDR image quality with incredible wide-angle and telephoto versatility, featuring a newly developed e-Xs V drive unit. Set to redefine industry standards, this portable zoom lens is compatible with 4K broadcast cameras equipped with 2/3-inch sensors and offers a best-in-class 7.3-197mm focal length range and a 2.0x optical extender.

This latest innovation from Canon expands its UHDxs series, delivering users greater flexibility and an elevated shooting experience across various scenarios including live broadcasting, news gathering and studio production.

Cover more from studios to stadiums with the widest focal length range of a Canon portable broadcast lens

The CJ27ex7.3B IASE T lens features the widest coverage and telephoto reach currently on the market in its category. The lens delivers powerful class-leading magnification with a 27x optical zoom ranging from a remarkable 7.3mm wide angle to 197mm focal length at the telephoto end, making it the most versatile option for getting the desired shot.

Coupled with a built-in 2.0x extender that unlocks the ability to double maximum reach to 394mm, the lens ensures that optical performance is standard across all shooting scenarios. From capturing close-ups of athletes on the field to vast landscapes, the lens offers greater versatility for every eventuality.

Designed for high-end applications with an emphasis on optical performance

From the centre of the screen to the edges, high quality 4K HDR performance is a standout feature of the lens. High resolution imagery is a guarantee with its advanced technologies such as the multi-group zoom and floating focus system.

Created with broadcast standards in mind, advanced chromatic aberrations correction and cutting-edge coating technologies ensure sharp and accurate rendering of subjects.

Powerful next generation drive unit

The CJ27ex7.3B IASE T is the first lens to feature the upgraded e-Xs V drive unit, setting new standards in operability and functionality. With three 20-pin connectors, a newly added USB-C port for various applications including remote control and firmware updates, and a 16-bit encoder for precise lens data output, the unit is an ideal choice for a variety of shooting scenarios including virtual productions and on-the-move broadcasting.

With the ability to operate with greater precision, high speed zoom and improved iris responsiveness, the e-Xs V drive unit empowers camera operators to capture fast-moving subjects without the fear of missing the moment. Beyond this, an integrated focus breathing compensation promises consistently smooth shots by automatically correcting fluctuations (only applicable to UHDxs series lenses).

A lightweight and compact body enhanced by superior ergonomics

The durable lens prioritises ease of mobility in its design, maximising comfort for the user. Featuring a 2.10kg (approximate) lightweight and compact body, along with a re-designed drive unit, the ergonomic design ensures excellent manoeuvrability in multiple broadcasting scenarios.

Jack Adair, Product Specialist at Canon Europe, said: “With its wide focal range, unparalleled optical performance, and advanced features, this lens truly redefines what professionals can expect from broadcasting equipment. The lens and supporting drive unit represent a culmination of our commitment to innovation and empowering users to capture stunning footage whether that’s in the great outdoors or in studio. It is the first of a new generation of broadcast lenses in a line we will continue to expand.”

