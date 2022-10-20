To celebrate the transformative power of blockchain technology, Binance (https://www.Binance.com/), the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, recently launched the ‘My Crypto Journey’ series, a collection of inspirational stories from Binance users in Africa, showcasing how blockchain and crypto have impacted their lives.

Over the last few years, Africa's interaction with cryptocurrency has established some of its most important use cases and opportunities for greater financial inclusion for people in the region. To showcase this, users shared their crypto journey and how crypto has changed their lives for the better. Over 1000 users across Africa shared their journeys detailing their experience with crypto.

Ebony, a 27-year-old freelancer in Nigeria shared her experience growing up in a financially struggling African home with very limited means and how she found crypto to be her way out of poverty.

“Crypto has helped put food on my table, and for that, my family and I are grateful”, stated Ebony.

Ebony’s journey started in 2018, when she came across a Facebook post explaining how crypto can potentially change the world – this was a defining moment for her as it became the turning point that saw her out of what she describes as a low point in her life. With the post sparking her interest in crypto, she did some research and watched videos on YouTube to better guide her on how to begin her journey into crypto.

From that point, Ebony shared that Binance was “the pivot of her crypto journey.” The blockchain giant is trusted by millions worldwide for its security, speed, and robust selection of innovative features. With the company providing free crypto information (https://bit.ly/3yZcAad) to crypto newbies and enthusiasts alike, Ebony quickly learnt that Nigerians could trade on Binance's P2P platform (https://bit.ly/3eOI5Nk) to receive naira into their bank accounts directly from the Binance app. Ebony added that she was excited to begin this journey because not only does Binance have excellent customer service, she could trust that her funds were safe as security and user-safety compliance is a top priority for the company.

“As I was already impoverished, I took a chance on crypto. It doesn’t matter if I don’t become a millionaire, I just needed a little boost.” – Ebony, 27

Ebony's life has changed for the better since she discovered crypto. Not only has she escaped poverty, using crypto has also opened her eyes to the limitless possibilities that digital assets offer. As a whole, crypto has elevated her confidence and status in life. Now, Ebony uses her story to motivate others to make use of the financial opportunities crypto offers and helps others along the way.

However, to begin any crypto journey Ebony advises that education is important. She believes that if you keep learning, it will pay off. Not only is Ebony’s journey a testament to the transformative power of crypto, it shows the truly decentralised, accessible nature of the technology.

The lifeline blockchain technology can offer is without borders or limits for Africans whether providing greater financial access, supplementing incomes or helping build lifelines, the technology is enabling financial inclusion for millions.

About Binance:

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.Binance.com/