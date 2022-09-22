Binance (www.Binance.com), the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce the creation of its new Global Advisory Board (GAB), comprised of distinguished experts in public policy, government, finance, economics, and corporate governance.

The Global Advisory Board, chaired by former US Senator and Ambassador to China, Max Baucus, recently convened in Paris, France. The board's purpose is to advise Binance on some of the most complex regulatory, political, and social issues the entire crypto industry faces as it grows and evolves at a fast pace.

"For the past five years, Binance has been at the forefront of pioneering the exciting new world of crypto, blockchain, and Web3," said Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao. "In that time, we've tackled complex issues no one even knew existed. We've maintained our focus throughout on delivering compliance solutions that protect the interests of crypto users, while keeping a brisk pace of socially-beneficial innovation. The GAB represents the next big step forward in our journey to share the benefits of modern finance and the blockchain with the entire world."

“The blockchain and crypto industry can act as a true catalyst for growth and economic opportunities. For the cities that are willing to partner with companies like Binance in order to create progressive regulations and an effective Web3 environment, I expect it to enable a number of investments into the space. I look forward to working with a number of experts as part of Binance’s Global Advisory Board in order to collaborate,” said South Africa’s Leslie Maasdorp.

Prior to joining Binance’s Global Advisory Board, Leslie has served as the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the New Development Bank, Former MD&President for Southern Africa at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Former Vice Chairman of Barclays Capital and Former International Adviser to Goldman Sachs.

Binance is harnessing the GAB's unrivaled collective experience and expertise to benefit the sustainable development of the industry as a whole, by weighing in on the toughest and most sensitive regulatory and compliance issues facing crypto, blockchain, and Web3.

"We always put our users first, and that's served as a very effective North Star for us over the past five years of unprecedented, exciting growth," Zhao said. "With the GAB, we're supercharging our ability to manage regulatory complexity by tapping into the highest level of expertise available anywhere in the world. This collaboration between Binance and the leading experts of the GAB is a testament to our focus on compliance, transparency and ensuring a collaborative relationship with the world’s regulators as they develop sensible regulations worldwide.”

The GAB's roster includes:

Max Bacus USA Former U.S. Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China; Former U.S. Senator Montana; Former Chairman of Senate Committee on Finance Ibukun Awosika Nigeria First Female Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria; Founder, The Chair Centre group; Chairman, Nigerian Advisory Board, for Impact Investing and Convention on Business Integrity; Member G7 International Task Force for impact investing; Author of several books HyungRin Bang Korea Advisor of the Korea Presidential Committee; PR/Communications Advisor of Yoon Seuk-Yul’s 2022 Presidential Campaign; Former CEO, SoftForum Inc.; Former Executive Director, Hyundai; Former Executive Director, Samsung; Bruno Bezard France Managing Partner of Cathay Capital; Former Vice Minister of Finance; Former Economic Advisor to the French Prime Minister; Former head of the French Treasury Leslie Maasdorp South Africa Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the New Development Bank; Former MD&President for Southern Africa at Bank of America Merrill Lynch; Former Vice Chairman of Barclays Capital; Former International Adviser to Goldman Sachs. Henrique de Campos Meirelles

Brazil Former Minister of the Economy, Former President of the Central Bank of Brazil, Former Chair of J&F’s board of directors, Former Member of the Board of Directors of Azul Brazilian Airlines, Former President, Bank Boston; Former President of Global Banking, Fleetboston Financial; Former Board member, Raytheon Corporation, Bestfoods and Champion International. Former Member of the Council of Lloyd’s of London; Former Chairman of Lazard Americas. Adalberto Palma Mexico Honorary Board Member of The Aspen Institute Mexico; Former Senior Advisor at the Chief of Staff Office to the President of Mexico; Director of Business Development at BEworksMX Consulting; Former President of the CNBV; Founding Chairman of The Center for Excellency in Corporate Governance. Independent Director of the Institute for Savings Protection; President of Bankers Trust Mêxico, Colombia and Venezuela; Managing Director of Citibank Mexico. David Plouffe USA Business, Non-Profit and Political strategist; Author, Member of Various Boards of Directors; Former Campaign Manager Senior Advisor to President Obama in the White House Christin Schäfer Germany Founder and Managing Director of acs plus; Former Group Risk Operating Officer, Erste Group Bank; Former Global Head of Quantitative Solutions, Deutsche Bank, Member of the Data Ethics Commission, German Federal Government Lord Vaizey UK Member of the House of Lords; Former Minister and Member of Parliament David Wright Europe Chair, EUROFI; Former Secretary General, IOSCO, Former European Commission; Dep DG Financial markets, European Commission

GAB Quotes:

Max Baucus: “Of all the technologies with the potential to create positive disruption, the world of crypto, blockchain, and Web3 is among the most exciting and the most promising. That's why it is a great pleasure to participate in setting up the Binance Global Advisory Board, and bringing the group's unrivaled collective expertise to bear in solving complex problems with a socially positive outcome."

Lord Ed Vaizey: “Blockchain and Web3 technologies promise to be foundational to the future of the internet and the financial system at large. The next few years will be vital in setting the tone for the future of this nascent industry around the world. Helping the Binance Global Advisory Board chart a path through these challenges is a privilege and I look forward to working more closely with the impressive group that Binance has brought together.”

David Wright: “Cryptocurrencies are increasingly challenging traditional finance. As they grow and the regulatory landscape evolves, the GAB will advise Binance how to define and shape the optimal global and regional development of future financial services, traditional and blockchain-enabled, and I look forward to working with distinguished GAB colleagues on these complex challenges.”

Bruno Bézard: “The cryptocurrency industry is at a crossroads as regulation begins to solidify globally. Binance has brought together a group that is as global as the industry it represents,

and brings together some of the world’s leading experts across the financial and political worlds. It is an honor to be invited to join them.”

Christin Schäfer: “With Web3, and the underlying blockchain technologies, come profoundly new ways of interacting with the internet and dealing with data. The Global Advisory Board that Binance has built brings together experts that can help guide the company and industry at large through managing the risks and challenges ahead.”

Ibukun Awosika (Nigeria): “The transparency and accountability with which Binance seeks to deliver services to its clients is impressive. As a company of the future, Binance must continue to evolve, build and find solutions in real time. I am proud to play a role as a member of its Global advisory board and to be a part of truly transforming the web3 economy.”

Leslie Maasdorp (South Africa): “The blockchain and crypto industry can act as a true catalyst for growth and economic opportunities. For the cities that are willing to partner with companies like Binance in order to create progressive regulations and an effective Web3 environment, I expect it to enable a number of investments into the space. I look forward to working with a number of experts as part of Binance’s Global Advisory Board in order to collaborate.”

Henrique de Campos Meirelles (Brazil): "Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies are going to set the tone of the financial services of the future, with great benefits to the economies, financial inclusion and the quality of service that people have access to worldwide. The Binance Global Advisory Board, being composed of leading experts in many areas, will have a relevant role in helping this nascent and growing industry establish itself as regulations across the world evolve, so that we work to build a safe and sustainable ecosystem for all."

Adalberto Palma Gómez (Mexico): "Cryptocurrencies and the whole blockchain ecosystem will increasingly impact people's lives and benefit society with more democratic and accessible services to all. As the market grows and adoption scales, the Binance Global Advisory Board will help not only the platform but also all the industry evolve so that its future is sustainable and secure to societies. It is a privilege to work with this group and be part of this transforming moment."

HyungRin Bang (Korea): “With the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry entering into new phases globally, it is inspiring to be part of the Binance Global Advisory Board, where esteemed experts from different fields join to discuss the industry’s sustainability. As an advocate of information and technology, Korea has substantially grown its domestic cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. I wish to add value to the GAB with insights I learned witnessing the growth of technology throughout my career.”