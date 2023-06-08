The Kingdom of Bahrain strongly condemns and denounces the storming and vandalizing of the headquarters of its embassy and the residence of the Kingdom of Bahrain's Ambassador in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, by an armed group, considering it as a serious violation of the rules of international law and diplomatic agreements.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the need to stop acts of violence and vandalism in the Republic of Sudan, to provide full protection for the headquarters of diplomatic missions and civilian facilities, and to punish those responsible. It also renews its call to the Sudanese parties to prioritize wisdom and the supreme national interest, and to respond to the Saudi-US initiative regarding stopping military operations through dialogue, in a manner that meets the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people for security, stability, peace and prosperity.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.