APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the premier award-winning Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is proud to announce the inclusion of Rania El-Rafie, Vice President, Public Relations and Strategic Communication, in the 2023-2024 ‘50 Remarkable African Women in Communication and Media’ list.

Known as the #Nzinga50, the annual ‘50 Remarkable African Women in Communication and Media’ list is published by CommsOfAfrica, a pan-African provider of specialist information on the communication, media, and content creation sectors in Africa. Covering the entire African continent, as well as the diaspora, the list consists of exceptional African women who contribute significantly to advancement and innovation in their respective fields. Criteria for inclusion in the list include professional achievements and societal impact, reputation and influence, and creativity and vision.

Rania joins a notable list of female industry leaders who are inspiring and transforming Africa’s communications and media landscape. From corporate and agency PR professionals to independent consultants, journalists, producers, presenters, and TV hosts, all are making a lasting impression in their chosen disciplines.

“It is truly an honour to be included in the list of 50 remarkable African women in PR, together with some of the most influential and recognised names in our industry,” said Rania El-Rafie, Vice President, Public Relations and Strategic Communication at APO Group.

“Promoting diversity, inclusivity, and gender equality in our industry is something that I am deeply passionate about, and it is high on APO Group’s agenda as well. With 67% of our staff being female, and 50% of our management team, our inclusive approach not only enriches our company culture, but promotes innovation and success.

“At APO Group, our purpose is to champion Africa’s narratives, amplify Africa’s voices, and bridge Africa and the world. This goes beyond simple public relations, to redefining perceptions of Africa, including the roles of women. This accolade is another way in which we are demonstrating the progress that has been made in this regard.”

This award follows the recent announcement of APO Group as Best PR Agency Africa 2024, Leading Communication Consultancy Africa 2024, and Leading Press Release Distribution Platform Africa 2024 by Brands Review Magazine, further demonstrating the company’s commitment to excellence in the PR and communications industry.

In January of this year, Rania, who hails from Egypt, became the first person to be promoted to VP of Public Relations and Strategic Communications from within APO Group, and the youngest person ever to hold this key role. Since joining APO Group in 2020, Rania has managed the company’s most prestigious accounts, heading up a team of PR and communications professionals who work with some of the continent’s most influential brands, including Canon, Nestlé, TikTok, Jack Ma Foundation, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Marriott, AstraZeneca, European Investment Bank, Afreximbank, Islamic Development Bank, Vertiv, NBA, Basketball Africa League, Siemens Gamesa, Siemens Energy, GITEX, KONE, Mercy Ships, MSD, Qatar African Business Forum, Western Union, and Rugby Africa.

Download the #Nzinga50 list: Nzinga50 - Edition 2023-2024 - Comms Of Africa (https://apo-opa.co/49QXqU4)