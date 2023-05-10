On 8 May 2023, Ambassador Thippawan Supamitkitja, together with Ms. Papada Papada Pakdethanakul, Second Secretary, and staff of the Royal Thai Embassy in Dakar, visited the Hatchery Renovation Project in Richard Toll, which is located approximately 390 km from the capital of Dakar.

This project is a development cooperation between the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, and the National Agency for Aquaculture (ANA) of Senegal. Its objective is to continue and sustain Thailand’s Tilapia Hatchery Project in Senegal, completed in 2016, as well as to strengthen the cooperation between Thailand and Senegal by assuring the tangible benefits for Senegalese local farmers as well as food security in Senegal.

On this occasion, Ambassador Thippawan met with Mr.Saliou Samb, Director of ANA Partnerships, Ms. Mariama Faye, Aquaculture Engineer, and other ANA personnel, to discuss ways to maximize the efficiency of renovating the hatchery ponds which will lead to the distribution of 300,000 fish fry produced per year to approximately 70 fish farms for raising and expanding the better results of the project.

Recently, the Thai side has provided numbers of learning materials on processing Tilapia and Catfish product for ANA staff to utilize and enhance the fisheries industry. In this regard, ANA plans to widely publicize such learning materials for the remaining ANA staff, university personnel and local farmers.