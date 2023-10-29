The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Deputy Force Commander in charge of Support and Logistics, Major General Peter Muteti, has ended a two-day official visit to Jubaland State to assess the welfare of troops stationed in Dhobley.

Addressing ATMIS personnel in Dhobley town, Maj. Gen Muteti lauded the Kenyan contingent serving with ATMIS for their immense contribution and sacrifice in reducing the threats posed by Al-Shabaab militants and protecting civilians in the Lower Juba region.

“Your unwavering efforts in the peacekeeping mission are commendable, and we believe that as ATMIS working with Somali Security Forces, we can jointly succeed in de-grading Al-Shabaab and restoring lasting peace in Somalia,” said Maj. Gen Muteti.

Maj. Gen Muteti also toured Forward Operating Bases located in ATMIS Sector Two including Afmadhow, Hosingo, and Tabda.

He lauded the roles played by the ATMIS components, including military, police, and civilian units, urging them not to relent in supporting Somalia to achieving peace and stability. He commended the troops for the healthy collaboration with Somali security forces, the local administration and people in the region.

“ATMIS’ objective is to deliver on its mandate by ensuring that Somalia becomes secure, stable, and capable of contributing to its own economic rebuilding,” added Maj. Gen Muteti.

He added that ATMIS soldiers have a responsibility to protect lives during military operations and abide by international laws, including International Humanitarian Law and other conventions.

The Sector Two Commander, Brigadier William Kamoiro, thanked the Deputy Force Commander for ensuring timely logistical support in addressing myriad security challenges in the sector which were impacting their operations in Jubaland.

“Due to effective logistical support, our troops have intensified patrols across this region, and held numerous capacity-building events to support the local population and Somali Security Forces, favourably boosting the region’s growth,” added Brig. Kamoiro.

Kenya remains a dedicated member of the ATMIS Troop Contributing Countries (TTC’s), alongside Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Uganda.